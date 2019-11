FILE PHOTO: Argentine one hundred peso bills are displayed in this picture illustration taken September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/Illustration

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's peso CLP=CL fell to a historic low against the dollar at market opening on Tuesday as protests that have left at least 20 dead in the South American nation showed little sign of slowing.

The peso fell 1.28% to 768.40 per dollar.