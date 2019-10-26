World News
October 26, 2019 / 3:05 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Chilean President Pinera calls for cabinet reshuffle amid Chile protests

1 Min Read

A masked demonstrator holds up a Chilean flag during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera called for a major cabinet reshuffle on Saturday in a bid to quell a week of mass protests against inequality that have rocked the South American nation.

His announcement follows a massive but peaceful rally late Friday that saw one million Chileans take to the streets to call for reforms to the country´s economic model.

“I have put all my ministers on notice in order to restructure a new cabinet to confront these new demands,” Pinera told reporters from the La Moneda presidential palace.

Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below