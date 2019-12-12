Chile's police to reform as allegations of abuses mount

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s top law enforcement official on Thursday detailed deep reforms to a police force dogged by allegations of human rights abuses ranging from torture to rape during nearly two months of protests in the South American nation.

Mario Rozas, director-general of Chile’s Carabineros police force, said the service had launched internal investigations into 856 cases of alleged abuses. He said he expected charges to be filed in many of them.

Nearly two months of protests over inequality have rocked Chile, leaving at least 26 dead, thousands injured and billions of dollars of damage in the once-stable South American nation.

International rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have alleged repeated human rights abuses during rallies.

The Chilean Ophthalmological Society has said more than 200 people suffered severe eye trauma in the demonstrations, mostly due to police rubber bullets.

Rozas said the police force planned to create a special service dedicated exclusively to maintaining “public order” during future protests and rallies, with a focus on protecting human rights.

The police also plan to review the use of large- armored trucks known as “guanacos,” which for weeks have hosed protesters with water cannons, and also, vehicles known as “zorrillos,” which spray tear gas.

A 15-year old girl was hit by a tear gas cannister this week during a protest, prompting widespread outrage in Santiago.

Protests and more violent riots and looting have nonetheless dropped sharply in recent days. Rozas said 4.6 million people had participated in 2,500 rallies across the country over more than 50 days.