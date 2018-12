SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit the coast of central Chile on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at 2:12 p.m. local time (1712 GMT) about 9 km (5.6 miles) south-southwest of the port city of San Antonio, the USGS said. The shallow quake, just 40.8 km (25.35 miles) below the surface, rattled buildings in the capital city of Santiago.

No initial damage or injuries have been reported.