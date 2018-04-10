Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Chile coast, no reports of damage

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the coast of central Chile early on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at 7:19 a.m. (1019 GMT) around 120 km (75 miles) south-southwest of the port city of Coquimbo, the USGS added. It initially gave the magnitude as 6.4. It gave the depth as 76 km.

Chile’s emergency service agency Onemi said on Twitter there were no initial reports of damage. The navy said there was no risk of a tsunami.