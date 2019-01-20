Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes Chile, no tsunami threat: USGS

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit the coast of north-central Chile on Saturday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at 10:32 p.m. local time (0132 GMT) about 15.6 km (9.7 miles) south-southwest of Coquimbo, the USGS said. The relatively shallow quake, just 53 km (33 miles) below the surface, rattled buildings in the capital city of Santiago.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center discarded a tsunami threat shortly after the tremor.

No initial damage or injuries have been reported, though there were sporadic reports of power outages near the epicenter of the quake.

Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc said operations were normal at its Los Pelambres copper mine following the nearby earthquake.