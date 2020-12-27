Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off coast of Chile, no tsunami risk

(Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck off the coast of south-central Chile on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, but Chilean officials immediately discarded the risk of a tsunami.
There were no initial reports of damage immediately following the quake.
The strong tremor took place at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said, and about 163 km (100 miles) west-northwest of Valdivia in the Pacific Ocean.
Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; writing by Dave Sherwood, Editing by Richard Chang
