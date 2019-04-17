China's Tianqi Lithium to nominate two Chileans, U.S. executive to SQM board

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - China’s Tianqi Lithium Corp said on Wednesday it would nominate a Chilean economist, a Chilean attorney and a U.S. executive as candidates to the board of top Chilean lithium producer SQM, in which it owns a 25.86 percent stake.

The three board members will be critical to decision-making at the world’s second-biggest producer of lithium, at a time when demand for the ultralight battery metal is expected to boom.

Lithium is a key ingredient in the batteries used to power cell phones, electric vehicles and other consumer goods.

One of Tianqi’s nominees, U.S. businessman Robert Zatta, worked until 2015 for Rockwood Holdings, a top competitor of SQM in Chile’s Salar de Atacama, before it was purchased by the U.S.-based Albemarle, now the world’s top producer of lithium.

Tianqi also nominated Chilean attorney Francisco Ugarte, who represented the Chinese lithium producer in its 2018 purchase of the $4.1 billion stake in SQM , it said in a statement.

Tianqi said it would also present Georges de Bourguignon Arndt, a Chilean businessman and former professor at Chile’s Universidad Catolica, as a candidate for the board.

The official nomination will take place on April 25 at a shareholders meeting in Santiago, the statement said.