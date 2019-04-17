China's Tianqi Lithium to nominate two Chileans, U.S. executive to SQM board

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - China’s Tianqi Lithium Corp said on Wednesday it would nominate a Chilean economist, a Chilean attorney and a U.S. executive as candidates to the board of top Chilean lithium producer SQM, in which it owns a near-24 percent stake.

Tianqi has nominated Chilean attorney Francisco Ugarte, who represented the Chinese lithium producer in its 2018 purchase of the SQM stake, it said in a statement.

Tianqi said it would also nominate Robert Zatta, a U.S. executive who once worked for Rockwood Holdings, now Albemarle, SQM’s top competitor, and Georges de Bourguignon Arndt, a Chilean businessman and former professor at Chile’s Universidad Catolica.