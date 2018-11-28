Nutrien to auction stake in lithium miner SQM on Monday

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the brine pools of SQM lithium mine on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert of northern Chile, Jan.10, 2013. Picture taken Jan.10, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien will auction its 23.77 percent share in Chile´s SQM on Dec. 3, the Chilean stock exchange said on Wednesday, a final step toward completing the sale of a coveted stake in the world´s No. 2 lithium producer to China´s Tianqi.

In a statement, the local stock exchange said the minimum bid would be set at $65 per share, for a total package price of $4.066 billion.

China’s Tianqi said in May it would buy nearly a quarter of SQM from Nutrien.