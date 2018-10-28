Two dead after China bus plunges 60 meters into river: state media

Rescue workers and boats are seen on the site where a public bus plunged into the Yangtze River after colliding with a car in Chongqing, China October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - Rescuers recovered two bodies after a public bus plunged nearly 60 meters (197 ft) into a river after colliding with a car in southwestern China’s Chongqing city on Sunday, state television reported.

The bus collided around 10 am (0200 GMT) into a private car that was driving against the flow of traffic on a four-lane bridge in the city’s Wanxian area. The bus then veered, broke through the bridge fence and plunged into the Yangtze river.

The bus sank some 50 meters under the water, state television reported, adding it was not immediately clear how many passengers the bus was carrying.