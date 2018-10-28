FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 28, 2018 / 10:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Two dead after China bus plunges 60 meters into river: state media

1 Min Read

Rescue workers and boats are seen on the site where a public bus plunged into the Yangtze River after colliding with a car in Chongqing, China October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - Rescuers recovered two bodies after a public bus plunged nearly 60 meters (197 ft) into a river after colliding with a car in southwestern China’s Chongqing city on Sunday, state television reported.

The bus collided around 10 am (0200 GMT) into a private car that was driving against the flow of traffic on a four-lane bridge in the city’s Wanxian area. The bus then veered, broke through the bridge fence and plunged into the Yangtze river.

The bus sank some 50 meters under the water, state television reported, adding it was not immediately clear how many passengers the bus was carrying.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Li Pei; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.