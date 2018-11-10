Two Chinese coal executives fired after accident kills 21

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Two Chinese coal mining executives have been sacked after an underground accident killed 21 people, Xinhua news agency said.

Twenty-two miners were trapped in a tunnel in eastern Shandong province last month. Only one survived.

Shandong Energy Longkou Mining Group sacked the president of Longyun Coal Mining and its vice president and chief engineer, Xinhua cited the Shandong Provincial Bureau of Coal Mine Safety as saying on Friday.

The Longkou Mining Group has set up a working team to help with investigations of mine accidents, Xinhua said.