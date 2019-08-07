Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in east China hospitalizes 79: Xinhua

(Reuters) - A suspected carbon monoxide poisoning has led to hospitalization of 79 people in east China’s Jiangxi Province, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

The accident took place in a food manufacturing company, which employs more than 90 people, in Jiangbei Village of Guixi City on Wednesday morning, the report said, citing the provincial department of emergency management.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, the report added.