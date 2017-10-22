FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China state planner to adjust state purchase price for grain
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
China Party Congress 2017
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 22, 2017 / 8:29 AM / 3 days ago

China state planner to adjust state purchase price for grain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Sunday it will adjust minimum state purchase prices for grains and increase the flexibility of the grain reserve system, marking another sign that the Chinese government may lower prices amid a global glut.

An aerial view of a combine harvester collecting wheat at a field in Xinxiang, Henan Province, China, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

The pledge came as state reserves of wheat and rice pile up.

China cut minimum rice prices for the first time last year.

“We will now link the minimum purchase prices to cost of production, market demand, foreign prices and the development of the industry,” the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement on its website.

In September, the head of the agricultural ministry said Beijing will set more “appropriate” minimum state purchase prices for wheat and rice that reflect broader market conditions.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd and Meng Meng; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.