China state planner to adjust state purchase price for grain

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Sunday it will adjust minimum state purchase prices for grains and increase the flexibility of the grain reserve system, marking another sign that the Chinese government may lower prices amid a global glut.

An aerial view of a combine harvester collecting wheat at a field in Xinxiang, Henan Province, China, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

The pledge came as state reserves of wheat and rice pile up.

China cut minimum rice prices for the first time last year.

“We will now link the minimum purchase prices to cost of production, market demand, foreign prices and the development of the industry,” the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement on its website.

In September, the head of the agricultural ministry said Beijing will set more “appropriate” minimum state purchase prices for wheat and rice that reflect broader market conditions.