China's New Hope sees hog production recovery by 2021

FILE PHOTO: Pigs are seen at a family farm in Fuyang, Anhui province, China July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - New Hope Group, one of China’s biggest pig breeders, expects the country’s hog production to recover to normal levels by 2021, chairman Liu Yonghao told reporters on Monday.

The fatal pig disease African swine fever reduced China’s huge hog herd by around half last year but the government has offered a series of incentives to farmers to spur a rapid recovery.

Liu said pork prices will remain relatively high this year, but they could fall below production costs in coming years as new players rush into farming.

But he said New Hope’s pig breeding business New Hope Liuhe was well positioned to cope with low prices as its production costs are as low as 11 yuan per kilogramme in some of its farms.

The company sold 3.6 million pigs in 2019 and plans to produce 15 million by 2021 and 25 million the following year. It will slaughter 8 million this year, a company official said on Monday.

Liu said pork prices, which have been on a steady decline since early February, will continue falling until later this year, pressured by increased production and a surge in imports.

Retail prices for pork, China’s favourite meat, surged to nearly 60 yuan in early November and reached those highs again this February when slaughterhouses closed for an extended period during the peak of China’s Covid-19 epidemic.

But live hog prices have dropped 30% in the last three months. Last week, they dipped below 30 yuan per kg for the first time since October, as pigs that had been raised to heavier weights than normal when processors were shut during February and March went to slaughter.

Weak consumption is also pressuring prices, analysts say, with many canteens in schools and workplaces not yet open and a slowing economy denting purchasing power.