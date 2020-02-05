China says downward pressure on economy increasing, must stabilize agri sector: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said it was important to stabilize the agriculture sector as downward pressure on its economy was increasing and risks both home and abroad were rising, state-run agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.
Xinhua said the message was included in China’s No.1 document - a document which sets out Beijing’s priorities for the year. The report made no mention of the coronavirus epidemic which has piled pressure on to the economy.
