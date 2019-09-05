China allows imports of soybean meal, rapeseed meal, sunflower meal and sugar beet pulp from Russia

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s customs said on Thursday that it has allowed imports of soybean meal, rapeseed meal, sunflower meal and sugar beet pulp from Russia.

Exporters of these animal feed ingredients must be inspected and approved by Russian authorities and also registered with the Chinese regulator, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement on its website.

The trade move came after China approved more soybean, wheat and barley imports from Russia, as a festering Sino-U.S. trade war curbed American agricultural shipments.