Business News
March 1, 2019 / 1:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China commerce ministry says regrets WTO ruling on wheat, rice subsidies

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An automated combine harvester harvests rice next to a tractor during a trial on a field in Xinghua, Jiangsu province, China October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Hallie Gu

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Friday said it regretted a lack of support from experts after the United States won a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling on China’s wheat and rice subsidies.

The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that government support for the agriculture sector was allowed under WTO rules and was a common practice among countries.

China will continue to promote development of the sector in line with WTO rules and safeguard the stability of the multi-lateral trade system, it added.

Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below