China says pork prices likely to rise in second-half of year

BEIJING (Reuters) - Pork prices in China are very likely to rise in the second half of 2019, but will not see major volatility before the Lunar New Year holiday beginning in early February, an agriculture ministry official said on Wednesday.

Tang Ke of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs told a briefing in Beijing that African swine fever in China had so far had a limited impact on prices.

Low pork prices in some parts of the country have led to liquidation by small farmers and slow restocking, an analyst told Reuters on Tuesday.