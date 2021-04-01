Breakingviews - Chinese AI dragon confronts fiery new realities

Logos of Megvii are seen at its booth during the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang - RC2JRI9ICNDA

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Megvii Technology’s political problems have turned into financial ones. The Chinese developer of artificial-intelligence hardware and software is angling to go public again, this time in Shanghai after a U.S. trade ban factored into its abandonment of a Hong Kong listing attempt a year ago. The mainland venue makes more sense, but the numbers are far from compelling.

Best known for its facial recognition system, Megvii generates 64% of its revenue from selling technology mainly to Chinese government clients so they can identify and track residents for security and social order. Its market share is second only to Sensetime in consultancy IDC’s rankings of the country’s four so-called AI dragons, which include Yitu and CloudWalk. In October 2019, Washington blocked Megvii and others from buying U.S. components without government approval because of their alleged involvement in human rights violations related to repression of China’s Muslim minority populations.

In its prospectus seeking to raise some 6 billion yuan ($924 million) from selling China Depositary Receipts on Shanghai’s STAR board, Megvii denied any significant impact from the U.S. ban. Even if true, its results are troubling.

Despite Covid-19 contact-tracing initiatives that lifted Chinese demand for surveillance capabilities, Megvii’s revenue growth had been slowing, and for the first nine months of 2020 tallied about $109 million compared to nearly $200 million for all of 2019. With heavy research and development spending, the roughly $150 million net loss attributable to shareholders through September, excluding one-off items, was wider again after it more than doubled the previous year.

The company, valued at $4 billion in a fundraising last May, warns about “continuously” worsening negative cash flows. Moreover, its 2018 revenue and gross profit were significantly smaller than what was disclosed in the Hong Kong IPO documents, a discrepancy Megvii did not explain.

It has run into more awkward timing too. Last month, Yitu requested, without any stated reason, that its $1.1 billion Shanghai listing application be suspended. Alibaba and its financial technology affiliate Ant, which own a combined 29% of Megvii, have been targeted in Beijing’s expanding tech crackdown. Megvii is trying to grow its small supply-chain management segment, but so much dependence on government contracts adds more policy risk. This artificial intelligence provider presents some real concerns.