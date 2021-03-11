Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Retail

China's antitrust regulators consider levying record fine against Alibaba: WSJ

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

(Reuters) - China’s antitrust regulators are mulling levying a record fine against Alibaba Group Holding Ltd over its anticompetitive behavior, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The fine could surpass $975 million that Qualcomm had paid in 2015 over anticompetitive practices, the report said. The regulators are also considering whether the Chinese e-commerce giant should divest some assets unrelated to its main online-retailing business.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

