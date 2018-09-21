Chinese police arrest 21 over data theft at Alibaba's delivery arm: Xinhua

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese police on Friday arrested 21 suspects in connection with the theft of customer information from Alibaba Group Holding’s logistics affiliate Cainiao Network, state news agency Xinhua reported.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

More than 10 million pieces of client data — including user names, phone numbers and parcel tracking numbers — were stolen from Cainiao, which provides logistics support to Alibaba’s Taobao e-commerce platform, the report said.

The agency said that police in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, had been told by the logistics company in June that barcode scanners used in its distribution stations had been infected with malware.

The security breach has now been fixed, Cainiao told Xinhua.

Reuters was unable to contact Cainiao Network for comment outside business hours.