FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 28, 2018 / 9:24 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

China's Anbang says has ample cash flow, operations stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd [ANBANG.UL] said on Wednesday that it had ample cash flow and operations were stable following its takeover by Bejing.

Anbang said in a statement that its former chairman, Wu Xiaohui, was under trial for personal economic crimes and that he has already been removed from the company’s management.

Wu contested all charges against him in a high-profile trial that began in Shanghai on Wednesday, adding he was unaware whether his activities had violated the law.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.