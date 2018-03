BEIJING (Reuters) - The former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd [ANBANG.UL] Wu Xiaohui has contested all charges against him, the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Wu Xiaohui attends the China Development Forum in Beijing, China, March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

The open trial of Wu for alleged economic crimes started in Shanghai on Wednesday morning.