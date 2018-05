(Reuters) - A Chinese court has sentenced Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd [ANBANG.UL], to 18 years in prison, China’s state media Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Wu Xiaohui attends the China Development Forum in Beijing, China, March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Citing the decision of the Shanghai No.1 Intermediate People’s Court, Xinhua said that 10.5 billion yuan ($1.65 billion) will also be confiscated from Wu Xiaohui.