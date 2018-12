Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at an event marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China has reached a stage where it can only move forward, and that as a big country it should have high aspirations.

Xi made the comments in a speech at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People to mark 40 years of China’s reforms and opening up.