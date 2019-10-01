World News
October 1, 2019 / 4:34 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Asked about Hong Kong, U.N. calls for peaceful protests, restraint by security

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres always calls for protests to be peaceful and for security services to exercise restraint, a U.N. spokesman said when asked about anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

“As a matter of principle for the Secretary-General, we’ve always called for demonstrations to be peaceful and for security services to exercise restraint,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below