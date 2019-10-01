Hong Kong police chief says shot teen conscious when taken to hospital

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police commissioner Stephen Lo said on Tuesday the 18-year-old man who was shot by an officer during violent clashes in the Chinese-ruled city was conscious when he was taken to hospital.

Lo was speaking hours after Hong Kong police shot the teenager, the first time a protester has been hit by live ammunition during four months of demonstrations, as the Chinese-ruled city was rocked by widespread unrest on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic.