Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a reception at the Great Hall of the People marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, China September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China will stay on the path of peaceful development, but that the military will resolutely safeguard the country’s sovereignty and security.

In a brief speech marking 70 years of Communist Party rule, Xi also said the country must maintain lasting prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macau, and promote the peaceful development of relations with self-ruled Taiwan.