(Reuters) - Ant Group Co is considering to fold its financial operations into a holding company that could be regulated more like a bank, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

(This story corrects day to Tuesday from Monday, changes “plans” to “may form” in headline)