Ant group says will strictly comply with all regulatory requirements

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Ant Group is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ant Group on Thursday said it has received a meeting notice from regulators, and will strictly comply with all regulatory requirements.

China’s financial watchdogs including the central bank and banking and insurance regulator said they will conduct regulatory talks with Ant Group within the next few days, while the country’s market regulator on Thursday said it has launched an investigation into Alibaba Group for alleged monopoly conduct.

(This story corrects to say Alibaba Group being probed for suspected monopolistic conduct in second paragraph, not Ant Group)