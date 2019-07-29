China launches anti-dumping probe into imports of chemical meta-Cresol from U.S., EU, Japan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday it has launched an anti-dumping probe into imports from the United States, the European Union and Japan of meta-Cresol, an organic compound typically extracted from coal tar that is used to make pesticides and other chemical products.

The investigation resulted from a June request by domestic manufacturers of meta-Cresol, and will focus on possible dumping and damage to the local industry from 2016 to 2018, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The probe could last for up to a year and a half, the ministry said.