China to continue anti-dumping levies on tetrachloroethylene from EU, U.S.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday it would keep levying anti-dumping tax on tetrachloroethylene imported from the European Union and United States until May 30, 2020, while it reviews domestic requests to extend the duties.

The investigation resulted from a March request by domestic manufacturers of the chemical. The ministry had slapped the duties on European and U.S. imports in 2014 for a period of five years, which was due to expire on Friday.

Tetrachloroethylene, commonly known as PERC, is used worldwide as a chlorinated solvent.