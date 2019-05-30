China launches anti-dumping probe into polyphenylene sulfide

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China on Thursday launched an anti-dumping probe into imports of polyphenylene sulfide from Japan, the United States, South Korea and Malaysia, the commerce ministry said.

The investigation resulted from an April request by domestic manufacturers of the engineering plastic, and will focus on possible dumping and damage to the local industry from 2015 to 2018, it said.

The probe could last for up to a year and a half, the ministry said in a statement on its website.