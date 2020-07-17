Commodities
China to levy anti-dumping duties on U.S. propanol from July 18: commerce ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will impose anti-dumping duties on imported propanol, used as a printing ink solvent for food packaging and to make antibiotics, from the United States starting July 18, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The tariff rate of anti-dumping duties, levied on The Dow Chemical Company will be at 254.4%, while on OXEA Corporation and all other U.S. company will be at 267.4%, according to a statement published by the Ministry of Commerce.

