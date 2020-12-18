China to levy anti-dumping duties on rubber product from U.S., South Korea, EU

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will impose anti-dumping duties on a rubber product from the United States, South Korea and the European Union starting Dec. 20, the commerce ministry said on Friday.
China will slap an anti-dumping tariff of 222% on the Dow Chemical Company and 214.9% on Exxon Mobil Corp for the imports of the so-called ethylene-propylene-non conjugated diene rubber, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.
Duties ranging from 12.5% to 222% will be imposed on other companies for the imports of the rubber product, widely used in construction, wires and the auto industry.
Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh
