China market regulator investigates merger between Douyu and Huya

Slideshow ( 2 images )

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s market regulator said on Monday it is investigating the merger between Tencent-backed live game-streaming companies Douyu International Holdings and Huya Inc.

Huya Inc will buy Douyu in a stock-for-stock merger deal, the companies said in October. The merged entity would have a combined Chinese market share of more than 80%, according to data from MobTech.