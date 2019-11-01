Apple asks U.S. to waive tariffs on Chinese-made watches, iPhone parts, AirPods

FILE PHOTO: A man shows the new model of Apple Watch during the opening of Mexico's first flagship Apple store at Antara shopping mall in Mexico City, Mexico September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Apple Inc asked the Trump administration to waive tariffs on Chinese-made Apple Watches, iMac computer, iPhone components and other consumer products, according to company filings with the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office.

The company on Thursday sought tariff exclusions from 11 products, including HomePod speakers, parts for use in repairing iPhones, iPhone smart battery cases, AirPods and others. The public has until Nov. 14 to submit comments on the requests.

Apple told the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office the products were consumer electronic devices and “not strategically important or related to ‘Made in China 2025’ or other Chinese industrial programs.”