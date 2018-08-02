FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 7:31 AM / in 43 minutes

Apple working with Chinese telecom firms on ways to reduce junk messages: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Apple Inc is working with Chinese telecom firms on finding ways to reduce junk messages which are received through iMessage, state media reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at the screen of his mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai, China on July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The company is exploring ways to further cut spam messages, including using advanced technology to identify junk messages and rolling out more tools to block hostile accounts, an Apple official was quoted as saying by the China News Service.

The smartphone giant has recently come under media fire in China over junk messages and unsolicited calls received by iPhone users in the country.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair

