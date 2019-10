China market regulator chief met with Apple CEO Tim Cook

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at the screen of his mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai, China July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s market regulator chief Xiao Yaqing met with Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) Chief Executive Tim Cook in Beijing on Thursday, the regulator said on Friday.

They discussed topics including Apple expanding investment in China, consumer rights protection and fulfilling corporate social responsibility, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on its website, without giving further details.