BEIJING (Reuters) - China will offer 100 million yuan ($15 million) in aid to Palestine, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday, pledging greater Chinese financial backing for development in the Middle East.

FILE PHOTO - China's President Xi Jinping speaks to France's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (not pictured) during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. Fred Dufour/Pool via REUTERS

Xi’s remarks were made in a speech to representative of Arab states at a meeting in Beijing.

($1=6.6055 Chinese yuan renminbi)