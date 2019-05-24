Control of armyworm crucial for China's grain output targets-ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said on Friday that prevention and control of armyworm was crucial for hitting the country’s annual grain output targets as well as for economic and social stability.

The destructive worm has spread to 14 provinces and regions in China after it was first detected in the country in January. The situation is severe and the task is urgent, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural affairs said in a statement on its website.

Fall armyworm, a destructive pest that feasts in large numbers on the leaves and stems of many plant species like sorghum, corn, and sugarcane, can infest and damage hundreds of hectares of corn overnight.