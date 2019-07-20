World News
July 20, 2019 / 11:03 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Hong Kong actor Simon Yam stabbed on stage in China

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong actor Simon Yam speaks during a news conference to promote his movie "Nightfall" in Seoul September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - An unknown assailant stabbed Hong Kong actor Simon Yam on Saturday during a promotional event in mainland China but Yam’s injuries were not life-threatening, Chinese state media reported.

A video was posted on China’s Twitter-like Weibo service showing a man in a dark vest rushing up to the stage and attacking Yam with a knife in the city of Zhongshan in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

The China Youth Daily newspaper said on its website that the 64-year old Yam had been taken to hospital for treatment but the injuries to his hands and abdomen were not life-threatening.

Citing a police statement, it said the attacker had not yet been identified, but that Yam appeared to have been a victim of mistaken identity.

Yam won critical acclaim for his role in the Hong Kong crime film Contact in 1992 and made his Hollywood debut in Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life in 2003. He is also a film producer.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below