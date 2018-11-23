Man wielding weapon kills student, wounds 11 at China institute

BEIJING (Reuters) - A man wielding a weapon killed one student and wounded 11 at a technical institute in southwestern Yunnan province on Friday, authorities said, in the latest violent incident in a public place in China.

The 20-year-old man, surnamed Yang, wounded nine students and two teachers at 11:26 a.m. (0326 GMT), the government of Anning city said on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter. The Anning government did not specify what weapon Yang used.

Authorities are investigating the case, the Anning government said.

Violent crime is comparatively rare in China, especially in major cities where security is tight, though there has been a series of knife, axe and car attacks in recent years.

On Thursday, state media said police in northeastern China detained a driver who drove a car into a group of children outside a primary school, causing at least six deaths and 17 injuries.

In October, Chinese police said they were searching for a 30-year-old man after knife attacks in the northern province of Hebei killed three people and injured one.

In September, China executed a man for killing nine students and injuring 11 in a knife attack at a middle school in central China’s Shaanxi province in April.