Australia to consider going to WTO on China barley tariffs

FILE PHOTO: Australia Agriculture Minister David Littleproud speaks during an interview with Reuters ahead of the G20 Meeting of Agriculture Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Miguel Lo Bianco

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will consider approaching The World Trade Organization (WTO) after China announced anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5% on Australian barley imports from May 19, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said.

“We’ll reserve our right and consider going to the WTO to get the umpire to make a decision,” the minister told Sky News on Tuesday.

China’s Ministry of Commerce on Monday said it had confirmed dumping by Australia and significant damage on its domestic industry as a result, following an inquiry which began in 2018.

Related Coverage Australia says it is not in trade war with China