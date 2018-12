Imported barley is transported from a cargo ship at the port of Nantong, Jiangsu province, China February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry on Friday said it would launch an anti-subsidy probe into Australian barley imports, further ramping up pressure on suppliers after it announced an anti-dumping probe last month.

In November, China started an investigation into whether Australian barley suppliers had dumped cheap imports into their biggest market, hitting the sector at a time when a drought has shriveled Australian crops.