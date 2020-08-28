Business News
August 28, 2020 / 12:11 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

China halts beef imports from Australian firm over banned substance: customs

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has suspended imports of beef from Australian firm John Dee Warwick after it detected a banned substance in some of the company’s products, the country’s customs administration said.

The General Administration of Customs said in a statement late on Thursday it had requested a full investigation and a report to China within 45 days from the Australian side after it detected chloramphenicol, a banned substance, in beef loin from the company.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below