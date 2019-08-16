China to resume higher tariffs on Australian beef from August 17: customs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s customs said on Friday that imports of eight categories of Australian beef had reached the safeguard amount and it would resume levying most-favored nation tariffs on the goods from August 17.

Under the 2015 free trade agreement between China and Australia, imports of chilled and frozen beef cuts currently carry a 6% tariff, while carcasses are charged at between 10% and 12.5%, lower than the most-favored nation rates.

But imports of Australian beef have surged this year and already hit the 172,411 tonnes permitted at lower tariffs, said the notice posted online by the General Administration of Customs.