China says Australia warning of detention risks 'completely ridiculous'

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese embassy in Australia said on Wednesday that Canberra’s warning that Australians risked arbitrary detention in China was “completely ridiculous and disinformation”.

“Foreigners in China, including the Australians, as long as they abide by the Chinese laws, have no need to worry at all,” the embassy said in a statement published on its website.

Australia updated its travel advice after Beijing imposed new security legislation for Hong Kong.