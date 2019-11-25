China accuses Australian media, politicians of fabricated allegations of interference

BEIJING (Reuters) - China, responding to allegations of interfering in Australian politics, said it had never tried to meddle in other countries’ internal affairs and was not interested in doing so.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing on Monday, adding that some Australian media outlets had fabricated allegations of interference.

Some Australian politicians, organizations, and media have “become seized with imaginary fears” on issues related to China, Geng said.

“They constantly fabricate cases of so-called Chinese spies infiltrating Australia.”

On Sunday, Australia’s “60 Minutes” programme and affiliated newspapers said a suspected Chinese espionage ring had offered money to pay for a Melbourne luxury car dealer to run for a seat in Australia’s federal parliament.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation said it was investigating an alleged plot by China to install an agent in Australia’s parliament.

“However bizarre the story, lies are still lies in the end, whatever new guise they wear,” said Geng.